SOTI to hire 150 at new Galway office and boost ‘Atlantic Economic Corridor’

An initial investment of more than €20m will allow mobile and IoT player SOTI to hire a total of 150 new employees in Galway over the next three years.

Mobile and IoT management solutions provider SOTI has today (2 October) confirmed that it will open a brand-new office in Galway, creating 150 new jobs.

SOTI provides both mobility management and security to enterprise customers leveraging mobile and IoT technology. The Canadian firm will make an initial investment of more than €20., which will create 50 new roles immediately. A further 100 hires will be made over the next three years. The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The opening of this new office was one of many announcements made at the 2018 SOTI SYNC Partner and User Conference in Dublin. Including the Galway office, the company now has 10 hubs scattered around the globe and a workforce that is expected to exceed 1,000 employees by the end of 2018.

“Ireland forms an integral part of our long-term growth strategy,” explained Carl Rodrigues, president and CEO of SOTI. “[This country] has developed an excellent reputation for being a technology-based economy, home to a vast array of tech companies from giant multinationals to new start-ups.”

Rodrigues went on to praise the Fortune 500 landscape in Galway and said that this landscape made it an ideal location to source much-needed “experienced development and sales talent”.

Commenting on the new SOTI Galway office opening, Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment Sean Kyne, TD, added: “A successful economy is one in which businesses of all shapes and sizes, from start-ups to local SMEs to multinationals, are supported to develop and grow.

“In a similar way, SOTI helps businesses to succeed through mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) device management solutions.

“SOTI’s decision to choose Galway for its new office is a further boost to the city, the county and the west of Ireland and perfectly complements our strategy of developing the Atlantic Economic Corridor.”