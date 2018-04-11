Spearline creates new business division and brings 30 jobs to Skibbereen

Spearline will recruit 30 staff before the end of the year for its new division in risk, compliance and data protection.

Number testing software provider Spearline has announced today (11 April) that it will bring on 30 new employees to accommodate the creation of a new division for the business: Spearline Risk and Compliance.

The company also revealed that this division will produce a new line of software called Spearline Data Protection. This will focus on supporting organisations and data protection officers in meeting the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements that are due to come into effect on 25 May 2018.

The West Cork technology firm is seeking applicants for roles in customer experience, digital marketing, sales, business developments, product management, accounts and testing support. More details can be found here.

Spearline was founded in 2003 by CEO Kevin Buckley and CTO Matthew Lawlor. It has a global presence in 60 countries and works with an impressive roster of high-profile clients such as Google, Microsoft, Airbnb and Skype.

April’s job creation

This announcement joins a host of others that have already been made this month, setting up April to perform as well as March did on the jobs creation front.

Just yesterday (10 April), New York-based software company LiveTiles announced that it will create 50 jobs with the opening a new intelligence innovation centre in Sligo to further support the development of its AI products.

Last week, Irish digital advertising agency Strategem revealed that it will hire 65 new employees in the wake of its acquisition by major US firm Connelly Partners.

Earlier this week, we also took the time to compile some of the most innovative and exciting companies hiring in the finance sector right now.

GDPR looms

It makes sense that Spearline would want to get involved in the blossoming data protection industry, the development of which has been largely encouraged by the impending GDPR deadline.

With large financial penalties now the potential punishment for misuse and mishandling of data, firms based in Europe and/or catering to European citizens are anxious to get GDPR-compliant.

It’s an interesting time for the subject of data privacy as a whole. As Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his congressional testimony in the US and the world begins to recover from the shocking Cambridge Analytica revelations, it is likely that the ways in which data is collected and handled will soon be subject to regulation after years of the internet being a veritable data wild west.