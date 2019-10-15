Spearline to hire 24 in Waterford amid €2.9m investment

Hot on the heels of the unveiling of its Skibbereen headquarters, Spearline has opened a new office in Waterford.

Software provider Spearline has opened a new global sales office in Waterford, with plans to create 24 new roles amid a €2.9m investment over two years.

The new office, based out of the Waterford Institute of Technology’s ArcLabs Research and Innovation Centre, will support the company’s continued growth of its international customer base.

Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO of the company, praised the development at a Waterford recruitment event for the firm.

“We believe in staying true to our roots by creating employment in our localities,” he said. “On August 9, we officially opened our new headquarters in Skibbereen in a building where I was once a pupil. We are here today in a building owned by WIT, the alma mater of many ‘Spearliners’ … It fills us with pride to be here today in Waterford as we continue to expand Spearline.”

John Halligan, TD, Minister of State for Training, Skills and Innovation, added: “I very much welcome the opening of Spearline’s global sales office. The success of Spearline is testament to what can be achieved with resilience and an ability to adapt, persevere and innovate. I wish the company well in its endeavours and look forward to seeing the impact this new office has on the economy of the region.”

Spearline provides a platform to companies and telecoms providers that monitor phone numbers for audio quality and connectivity. The firm claims to have conducted millions of test calls worldwide since it was first founded in 2003. Alongside its Skibbereen headquarters and the newly unveiled Waterford office, the company also has hubs in Romania and India.

Membership platform Patreon also announced a spate of roles today, confirming plans to open a Dublin office, which will serve as its European headquarters. The company will hire 30 people over the next two years in the areas of product, engineering and general administration.