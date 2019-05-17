Sprout Social to hire 60 new staff in Dublin by 2020

Sprout Social is set to more than double the numbers at its office in the capital by hiring 60 people by 2020.

The company provides social media marketing and analytics solutions for a broad swathe of clients in Ireland including Paddy Power and Intercom.

Sprout Social currently employs 42 people at its Dublin-based EMEA headquarters, which it opened last year. This latest round of recruitment will see it take on professionals in the areas of business development, customer success and customer advocacy.

The firm is headquartered in Chicago. It employs more than 500 people worldwide and serves more than 25,000 brands and agencies. In its December 2018 funding round, it raised $40.5m from investors including Goldman Sachs, New Enterprise Associates and Future Fund.

Speaking in Dublin to mark the announcement, Sprout Social CEO Justyn Howard praised how vital the company’s Dublin office was to its planned further expansion in the EMEA.

“Our Dublin office is going to become increasingly important as the gateway to the wider EMEA region. With nearly 30pc of Sprout’s revenue coming from outside the US, it is crucial for us to focus on supporting and growing our global customers, and Dublin will be the hub for those efforts.”

Gerard Murnaghan, general manager for Sprout Social EMEA, also commented: “Despite already being an influential industry, social media marketing is still a sector in its infancy and we expect to see continued growth in the amount of time and money marketers invest in this area. By tapping into the significant talent pool which exists in Ireland, we plan to add 60 staff members in the next two years to ensure continued customer success in a booming market.”

Meanwhile, this week Naas-based technology company OpenSky revealed plans to recruit 80 staff across a variety of roles at its Irish office by 2021 amid a €2.5m investment. This effectively doubles the company’s current headcount in Ireland.