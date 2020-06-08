SSE Renewables will hire 80 for new Arklow Harbour windfarm base

The renewable energy firm is creating a new operations and maintenance base at Arklow’s ‘old shipyard’.

Today (8 June), SSE Renewables announced that Arklow Harbour in Co Wicklow has been chosen as the location for a new operations and maintenance base for phase two of its planned 520MW Arklow Bank Wind Park project.

The renewable energy firm’s new base at Arklow Harbour’s south dock will act as a hub for the offshore windfarm. The company will recruit 80 full-time workers in the next few years to operate and maintain the facility.

According to Barry Kilcline, director of development at SSE Renewables, the new base will “play a vital role” in the day-to-day running of the planned offshore windfarm.

“Around 80 full-time employees will be recruited in the coming years to work out of the base to operate and maintain the wind farm, ensuring we safely and reliably generate renewable energy to power half a million homes daily and meet Ireland’s carbon reduction targets,” he added.

“We are very confident that both Wicklow and Arklow will see significant commercial uplift and urban regeneration as a result of the economic boost from our planned investment in the construction and operation of Arklow Bank Wind Park in the years ahead.”

Based in what is locally known as ‘the old shipyard’, the facility will include a new purpose-built office, warehouse buildings and quayside berthing for up to four crew transfer vessels. SSE Renewables said that the development will support companies across the supply chain, including those involved in vessel services and site survey, hospitality, fuel, consultancy, logistics and stevedoring.

Councillor Irene Winters, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, added: “SSE Renewables’ announcement is a great vote of confidence for Wicklow. It provides great opportunities to build on maritime traditions by providing skilled employment opportunities, skills transfer, training and development and spin-off investment for both Wicklow and Arklow.”

Once completed, the Arklow Bank windfarm is expected to power around half a million homes each year with green energy, offsetting around 600,000 tonnes of carbon emissions or a 1pc reduction in Ireland’s annual carbon emissions.

