30 new engineering jobs on the way at Waterford tech company

On the back of continued growth during the pandemic, StitcherAds will be hiring for 40 new roles in Ireland and the US.

StitcherAds, an online advertising software company headquartered in Co Waterford, is expanding. The company confirmed to Siliconrepublic.com that it will be hiring for around 30 new engineering roles in Ireland, as well as 10 roles in account management and customer support divided between its US and Irish offices.

It is currently advertising for remote positions in Waterford and across Ireland in different areas of software engineering.

StitcherAds was founded in Waterford in 2009 by Declan Kennedy, Conor Ryan and Peter Elger. It was originally known as Betapond but rebranded in 2014.

The company’s customers use the platform to publish paid advertising on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat and to access analytics. Clients include Primark, the Landmark Group and Sears.

As well as its Waterford headquarters, StitcherAds has a London base and US offices in Austin and New York. Over the past nine months, it has doubled its headcount to around 100 people.

According to a recent article in the Irish Times, StitcherAds is looking to grow revenues for its marketing platform from €10m to €30m. It derives 80pc of its revenue from the North American market.

Kennedy told the publication that businesses have had to ramp up their social advertising during the pandemic.

“What we do is mission critical for these guys as it drives a lot of revenues for them,” he said. “In particular, when Covid hit and retailers had to close their physical stores, they obviously looked to push sales via the internet instead, with some customers having gone from generating 10pc of sales online to 30pc and with an eagerness to increase this further.

“We probably have more ad spend under management out of Waterford than the sum of all the rest of the ad agencies in Ireland at about €500m.”

Earlier this year, StitcherAds announced that it had officially been named a Pinterest partner, allowing its clients to scale advertisements and measure performance.

The company has raised a total of €6.2m in funding to date, including €1.5m in venture debt in 2017 from Columbia Lake Partners.