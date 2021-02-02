Green-tech firm StormHarvester to hire 16 in Northern Ireland

The Lisburn-led water management company will be hiring across marketing, software and civil engineering.

StormHarvester, a green-tech company based in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, has announced 16 new jobs. It will invest more than £1.6m in the region, helping it expand its exports to Europe, the US and Australasia.

Through its flagship product, Intelligent Sewer Suite, StormHarvester draws on machine learning, predictive analytics and hyperlocal rainfall forecasting to monitor and manage assets in drainage networks. The automated water management software platform also uses cloud-based tech to address sewage pollution, flooding and water scarcity.

About StormHarvester

The company was founded in 2012 in response to Australia’s Queensland floods. Its founder and managing director, Brian Moloney, was working as a civil engineer in the area at the time and subsequently went on to develop and test water and flood management prototypes with Queen’s University in Belfast.

StormHarvester later took part in Invest Northern Ireland’s Propel Accelerator programme and the agency is supporting its current expansion with £153,400 in funding.

Moloney said: “Last year, Invest Northern Ireland’s R&D support helped us to develop our innovative green-tech system and win new business in the UK.

“Following on from this success, we have experienced further demand for our service and need to create 16 jobs to help keep up with demand, particularly with new international customers.

“Building strategic partnerships with leading drainage and water utilities companies is an important way for us to grow our business globally and Invest Northern Ireland has provided expert advice to help us build these connections to date.

“Our new team will include a mix of business development roles to build and maintain successful partnerships that will help us grow our global customer base, and technical roles to continue the development of our smart technology as our product roadmap evolves.”

‘Exceptional growth’ for an early-stage company

The new roles will bring StormHarvester’s team of two people to 18. They will include opportunities in marketing, software and civil engineering. Invest Northern Ireland’s southern regional manager, Mark Bleakney, said the jobs will contribute more than £800,000 in additional annual salaries for the local economy.

“This is exceptional growth for such an early-stage company and the jobs will be a great boost for the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area,” he said. “This expansion will ensure that StormHarvester has the much-needed skills to strategically focus on exploring new markets and driving export growth.”

Learn more about jobs at StormHarvester here.