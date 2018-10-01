9 cool tech companies hiring in sales right now

You don’t need a degree in computer science to get a job at a tech organisation. These nine tech firms are all hiring in sales right now.

Jobs at tech companies are a pretty hot commodity. Between the experience-boosting perks and general cultural cachet of these organisations, it’s easy to see why people are lining up to get involved.

Yet you may assume that your decision to study business in lieu of computer science at college has effectively excluded you from consideration for roles at these firms.

We’re always quick to point out that doing a STEM degree for the sake of it isn’t a good idea. We’re also happy to report that you don’t need to be a data scientist to be invaluable to cutting-edge technology organisations.

We’ve compiled this list of the coolest tech firms around that are currently looking for sales professionals.

Dropbox

In all likelihood, everyone has had a moment in their life where they’ve been extremely grateful for cloud-based file hosting services such as Dropbox. The company was founded in 2007 with the aim of developing a simpler way of keeping files in sync. It has since grown into one of the most well-known tech companies in the world. Given that it just went public this year, it doesn’t look like the company has any plans of slowing down.

It is hiring for its Dublin-based business development team.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics celebrated the fifth anniversary of its arrival on Irish shores by revealing that it will grow its Dublin headcount by 350 over the next four years. To facilitate this growth, it will expand its offices in the city centre and construct a new building at Clarendon Row, which is due to be finished in 2020.

The firm is seeking applicants for sales roles.

Oath

You may not immediately recognise the name Oath but you will almost certainly recognise some of the digital brands it owns, such as HuffPost, TechCrunch, Tumblr, Yahoo and more. The company is the digital content subsidiary of Verizon Communications.

It is recruiting sales account managers for its office at Dublin’s North Wall Quay

Segment

Segment lavished praise on Ireland’s highly skilled and multilingual workforce when it announced plans to open an EMEA headquarters in Dublin and create 100 jobs. The firm, responding to increasing demand for its analytics API and customer data services, officially opened its new office in late May.

Segment has available positions for sales professionals.

New Relic

10 years ago, New Relic founder Lew Cirne had the vision that he would deliver an application performance monitoring tool as a software-as-a-service product. Cirne realised that dream and more – the company has gone from strength to strength since then and has expanded the functionality of its service to boot. New Relic went public in 2014 with an IPO share price that has since tripled.

It is seeking applicants for sales representative roles, both English-speaking and for people proficient in foreign languages.

Autodesk

Autodesk produces 2D and 3D design suites to serve a variety of industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and media. Projects ranging from the Freedom Tower at the World Trade Center to Tesla’s electric cars have all been helped along by the company’s software.

Earlier this year, Autodesk caused a stir with the revelation that it intends to build a brand new office in Dublin, creating 200 roles in the process. It is hiring for, among other areas, its sales operations.

Slack

The meteoric rise of Slack in the tech sphere (it’s the fastest-growing business app in the world) can be attributed to how revolutionary a software it is. Bringing the immediacy and fun of instant messaging to a professional environment allows for more efficient and enjoyable collaboration.

Slack has vacancies for business development representatives and account managers. If you’re asking yourself what traits Slack is seeking in prospective hires, here’s a hint: empathy.

STATSports

STATSports, a sports technology company headquartered in Newry, recently announced that it will create 237 new roles in Ulster as part of an aggressive three-year growth plan. The announcement came in the wake of some excellent news for the Northern Ireland firm – it recently signed a major deal with the US Soccer Federation worth a staggering $1.5bn that will see the athletes kitted out with the STATSports performance data vests.

The company is recruiting across a broad range of disciplines, including sales.

Zendesk

We’ve all probably had customer service interactions that we’d rather forget. Zendesk is on a mission to make essential troubleshooting less headache-inducing by better streamlining customer queries. Some of the biggest brands in the world – Netflix and Airbnb, to name a few – use the firm’s services and can report that both their customers and customer service representatives are happier for it.

Zendesk recently christened its new $10m EMEA headquarters at Dublin’s Grand Canal. It is hiring for a variety of positions to fill this new space, such as sales development representatives and account executives.

Updated, 2.22pm, 1 October 2018: This article has been amended to remove Liberty IT, as it is not currently hiring for sales positions.

