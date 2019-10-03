Online recruitment platform Techfynder to hire 50 in Dublin

Techfynder, a platform developed by Test Triangle CEO Praveen Madire, hopes to connect IT contractors with global opportunities.

A new online recruitment platform to hire IT contractors globally, Techfynder, is hiring 50 people over the next two years in Dublin to support its expansion plans across Europe, the US and the UK.

It has been developed by the founder and CEO of IT consulting partner Test Triangle, Praveen Madire.

Launched today (3 October) by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, the company is hoping to target the global technology contractor industry. The firm’s growth has been supported by Enterprise Ireland, which provided research and development funding.

Humphreys said: “I am delighted to launch Techfynder, Test Triangle’s new online recruitment platform, which connects employers in the IT sector and qualified IT contractors for work on specific projects worldwide. This is a further boost to Ireland’s booming indigenous tech sector, and I wish the company all the best in the exciting period ahead as they build, scale and expand their reach in new international markets.”

The service, available both on website and app, allows contractors to list their skills, experience, per diem rates, location and the length of contract they’re looking for. The platform will then match them with suitable companies. While the service is free for contractors to use, it works as a subscription-based offering for enterprises.

Test Triangle CEO Praveen Madire added: “I am from a technology background myself so I knew the frustration for IT professionals, as well as the challenges involved in the recruitment industry trying to accommodate clients with great candidates without having to spend their budget.”

Madire was inspired to develop the platform after floating the idea with European industry leaders last year. Upon further research, a gap in the market emerged for a way to provide specific talent with opportunities in the tech contractor marketplace, as did the realisation of the associated costs with recruitment for companies.