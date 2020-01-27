All Advice People Employers Jobs
Irish tech company Tekenable has announced 60 new jobs for Dublin
From left: Tekenable CTO Peter Rose and managing director Nick Connors. Image: Paul Sharp/Maura Hickey

2 hours ago105 Views

Tekenable is investing more than €1m in its workforce, with plans to hire for solution designers and software developers, among other roles.

Irish technology company Tekenable has today (27 January) announced an investment of more than €1m in 60 new jobs.

The positions will be rolled out over the next two years in the areas of solution design, software development, business and cultural change consulting, sales and marketing, and support.

The company says that it has experienced “rapid growth” due to its alignment with Microsoft, its UK and Pakistan expansion, and increased demand from customers. Last year, Tekenable created 25 new jobs to assist the company with new contract wins and Brexit projects, bringing its total workforce to around 50.

Tekenable, which was established in 2002, is based in Dublin and focuses on custom software solutions, digital transformation, mobile app development and IT consulting.

Hiring Now

It currently has operations in Ireland, the UK and the UAE, working across the public sector and healthcare and financial services industries.

Tekenable implements the Microsoft Dynamics platform – a low-code, cloud-based software framework – to help companies transition into digital businesses in areas such as reporting, security and digital workspaces.

Managing director at Tekenable, Nick Connors, said that the company is now looking to expand its team to help with its expansion plans.

“Executing a successful [Microsoft] Dynamics implementation requires a strong team made up of various organisational and technical skill sets,” he said. “Within two years we expect to more than double our workforce to 110 people.”

The company’s CTO, Peter Rose, added: “Software either enables, creates or defines a company’s value proposition and the underlying foundation of the application is the right platform to digitally evolve the business.

“Using our expertise in bespoke software and system integration, we can extend our low-code/no-code platforms to fit seamlessly into businesses and are not constrained by the platform’s capabilities.”

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

