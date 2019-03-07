Global manufacturer Terex brings 100 new jobs to Derry

Terex is establishing a new facility in Derry as part of a £12m investment.

Terex, a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing solutions, is to establish a new facility in Campsie, Derry, as part of a £12m investment.

The investment will create 100 new jobs and the new facility will manufacture product lines for Terex Ecotec (waste management and recycling) and Terex Conveying Systems (mobile conveying).

Invest NI has offered nearly £1m towards the project to support the new jobs, and research and development.

Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton said this major investment by Terex demonstrates a long-term commitment to Northern Ireland and recognises the importance of the region as a manufacturing location.

“An investment of this scale, in a new facility, new equipment, new product development and staff training, is a major undertaking and our support has been critical to securing the project. [With] supply chain benefits, increased exports and new jobs, this project will deliver significant economic benefits to the local area, and Northern Ireland as a whole,” he said.

The new jobs will include production operative roles, management and support roles in HR, operations and finance roles, and a number of R&D positions.

“Delivering over £2m in annual salaries, these new positions will add an important boost to the local economy, as well as offering employment opportunities for those looking to return to work, or secure their first position,” said Hamilton.

Kieran Hegarty, president of Terex Materials Processing, said the new 105,000 sq ft facility will increase its manufacturing and engineering design capability.

“Work is already underway on the new Campsie site. It will be operational later this year, and we aim to have all 100 jobs in place within three to four years,” he said.

“This is an exciting development for Terex and the local team, and we look forward to the new facility and new recruits playing an important part in our future here.”