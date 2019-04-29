Wedding planner platform The Knot Worldwide to create 100 Galway jobs

Digital marketing marries romance as Galway proves to be a good catch for The Knot Worldwide.

Global wedding planner platform The Knot Worldwide is to create 100 new jobs at a new operations centre in Galway.

Led by CEO Tim Chi, The Knot Worldwide delivers leading wedding marketplaces, wedding websites, planning tools, registry services and more—for free—to over 20m monthly unique visitors in 15 countries across the globe.

‘We’ve been extremely impressed with the talent from this city, are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the IDA and the city of Galway’

– JESSICA FINNEFROCK

The new roles will include content writers, community forum support and customer support staff.

Get hitched, Galway style

Through its global wedding planning brands The Knot, WeddingWire and Bodas, The Knot Worldwide has more than 40 years of experience combined and has helped more than 40m couples plan their weddings.

Engaged couples worldwide will plan and celebrate their special day using the company’s content, registry services, free wedding planning tools, and access to over 700,000 local vendors with 7m global reviews.

Wedding professionals, retailers and national brands also benefit from enhanced advertising and marketing reach to the expansive global wedding audience, as well as industry-leading tools and analytics to help grow their businesses.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to expand our global footprint with a new office in Galway,” said Jessica Finnefrock, executive vice-president for global operations at The Knot Worldwide.

“We’ve been extremely impressed with the talent from this city, are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the IDA and the city of Galway, and are excited for the invaluable work this team will do to help our local wedding business professionals better connect with couples and ultimately grow their businesses.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said that the decision by The Knot Worldwide to establish its International Operations Centre in Galway to serve its global markets is a welcome and significant investment for the West region, offering some 100 new roles that will enhance the skillsets base around digital marketing and content writing in the region.

“I believe Galway, with its vibrant and growing technology ecosystem, will be a great fit for The Knot Worldwide. I wish the company every success with its operations here.”