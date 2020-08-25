Thermo Fisher Scientific to hire for 36 ‘high-level’ jobs in Cork

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be hiring for development chemists, process chemists, process engineers and analytical development chemists, among other roles.

US science equipment, software and services provider Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced plans to hire for 36 new jobs in Cork. The company said that positions will be “high-level” roles spanning science, engineering and operations, based at its contract pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Currabinny.

The company will be hiring for development chemists, process chemists, process engineers, analytical development chemists, an analytical development manager and process operators.

Recruitment is currently underway with a view to filling the vacancies with experienced professionals in the next two months. The new hires will bring Thermo Fisher’s Cork-based workforce to more than 450 employees.

Late last year, the Currabinny site was acquired by Thermo Fisher from GlaxoSmithKline for €90m. It took over GlaxoSmithKline’s active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility, and around 400 employees joined Thermo Fisher under the deal.

The site is part of Thermo Fisher’s Pharma Services branch, providing clients with services such as drug substances, drug development, viral vector development and clinical trials.

Thermo Fisher employs more than 75,000 people globally, with facilities in the US, South America, Europe, Africa, South Africa, Australia, Asia and New Zealand.

Its annual revenue exceeds $25bn and the company has brands including Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab, Thermo Scientific and Patheon.

The Cork site’s technical lead, Siobhan Creedon, described the jobs announcement as “a fantastic opportunity for the right candidates”.

“The ambition for the site is to grow the business to enable many pharmaceutical and life sciences companies make the world healthier by supplying active pharmaceutical ingredients for a range of disease areas,” she said.

“The announcement of these new positions marks an exciting time for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork site, as we take on new projects with our clients, supporting them from product development right through to commercial manufacture.”

More information about working at Thermo Fisher Scientific can be found on the company’s careers portal.