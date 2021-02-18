ThreatLocker to open European HQ in Dublin, creating 50 jobs

The US cybersecurity company has named a new European VP to lead regional growth, hiring and development.

Florida-headquartered cybersecurity company ThreatLocker is opening a new European HQ in Dublin. It expects to hire 50 employees at this base in the areas of engineering, sales and R&D.

ThreatLocker works with more than 2,000 clients globally on enterprise-level security products. It said the new Dublin office will support growth in Europe, helping to deliver its zero-trust, data storage and ringfencing tools to businesses through managed service providers (MSPs) in the EMEA region.

“Organisations are rapidly accelerating their digital transformations, while facing an ever-shifting cybersecurity landscape and increasing threats,” said Danny Jenkins, CEO of ThreatLocker.

“This combination is driving huge demand for enterprise-level security from organisations that previously did not have the resources or means to procure them. We are excited to plant our stake in the ground and help more organisations across Europe to gain the breadth of security needed to operate in the digital economy.”

The new Dublin office will be led by Rob Allen, who has more than two decades of experience working with MSPs in Ireland in areas such as ransomware, viruses and malicious software. As vice-president of operations for EMEA at ThreatLocker, he will now lead regional growth, hiring and development.

“I’m thrilled to join this fast-growing team and help MSPs across Europe and the UK to improve the cybersecurity posture of their customers and to mitigate growing risks,” Allen said about his new role.

ThreatLocker focuses on the security of servers and endpoints. The business was founded in 2015 and raised $4.4m last year in debt and equity for its expansion.

The infosec industry is growing in Ireland. Earlier this week, Cork-based cybersecurity company Smarttech247 announced that it is investing heavily in R&D this year and hiring 30 more staff.