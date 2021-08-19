Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global to create 40 jobs in Dublin

The company’s new engineering centre is based on Mount Street Upper and will have a ‘guaranteed flexible, hybrid work culture’.

Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington’s workplace wellness start-up, is opening a Dublin engineering centre that will create up to 40 jobs in the capital. Its offices will be based on Mount Street Upper, just off Merrion Square.

The company plans to hire across product, engineering and design function. Thrive Global’s careers page currently lists Dublin openings for back-end engineers, front-end engineers, DevOps engineers and a technical recruiter position.

The company says all the engineering roles are “remote friendly” and are open to candidates from across Europe.

Thrive Global was founded in 2016, aiming to address “the stress and burnout epidemic” through its behaviour change technology platform for companies. It currently has more than 100 client organisations in 40 countries.

Making the announcement, Huffington said: “When we launched Thrive Global in 2016, the epidemic of stress and burnout was already global. No country has been immune. So our solutions have to be global as well. And that’s why I’m excited to announce another milestone in Thrive Global’s journey: the opening of Thrive Global Dublin.

“As we expand our footprint around the world — with offices in New York, San Francisco, Athens, Bucharest, Melbourne and now Dublin — we’re also expanding our reach and impact at a time when the hunger for solutions is stronger than ever.”

The company said its new Dublin base will offer a “guaranteed flexible, hybrid work culture” in line with its mission. Thrive Global’s CTO, Hugh O’Brien, told the Irish Times that just two of the five floors in the Dublin office have desks.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added: “I’m really pleased to hear that Thrive Global will be opening a new engineering office in Dublin, creating 40 new jobs.

“Events over the past year and a half have forced us to change the way we work, and the work of companies like Thrive will be instrumental in helping us identify and adapt to the new opportunities we will have once the pandemic is over.

“I’m especially happy to see that these new jobs will offer a flexible, hybrid work culture, something the Government is keen to see more of. I wish the team the very best of luck as they take this next step in expanding their operations.”

The expansion announcement comes a month after Thrive Global’s $80m Series C funding round in early July. The round was led by Kleiner Perkins and Owl Ventures, and reportedly brings the company’s value to $700m.