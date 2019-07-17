Restaurant platform Toast to hire 120 in Dublin

Toast will hire for a spate of roles focused on product development at its Westmoreland Street hub.

Restaurant management platform Toast has today (17 July) announced the opening of its new office in Dublin and plans to create 120 jobs. The new roles will be focused on product development.

The new office is based in Ballast House on Westmoreland Street and can accommodate more than 200 people. Toast is hiring in areas such as software engineering, data analytics, product design and software development.

Hugh Scandrett, senior vice-president of engineering at Toast, said: “The response to placing our first international office in Dublin has been positive and we look forward to growing our presence here. I look forward to expanding our team with talented people, and developing products that will be central to Toast’s growth in the coming years. Dublin is a recognised technology hub in Europe, which makes it the right location for our investment in this great new office.”

Just last week, cloud communications platform MessageBird also revealed recruitment plans for Dublin. The company said the roles will be filled in the next two years, and initial hires will be focused on sales, customer success and customer support positions.

Roberto Marzo, vice-president of sales strategy and business operations for MessageBird, said: “Businesses across Europe are looking to access cloud communications technology to create brand-building customer experiences for their customers. As our enterprise customer base across Europe has more than doubled in the last 18 months, we’re excited to add additional resources in Dublin to meet this growing demand.”

Life sciences giant Takeda also confirmed Dublin roles this month as it unveiled a new facility at its site in Grange Castle in Clondalkin.

“I am delighted to be in Ireland for the official opening of our manufacturing site in Grange Castle,” said Takeda CEO Christophe Weber of the news. “We have built up a strong foundation in Ireland over the past 17 years, and this new plant in Grange Castle is an important strategic site for us.”