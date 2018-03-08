Thinking of relocating to Belfast for a tech job? Here’s what you need to know about the hottest jobs and average salaries.

Having taken a closer look at the sci-tech ecosystem in Belfast, we already know that tech jobs and opportunities are plentiful.

The growing number of start-ups, tech events and meet-ups will attest to that, along with a number of major companies that have set up shop in the Northern Ireland capital.

From Citigroup to Liberty IT, there are plenty of big names hiring in Belfast. But what are the most in-demand tech roles in the city?

With a little help from our friends at Hays, we discovered that engineers dominated the top five roles, with software engineer taking the top spot and Java engineers just behind.

Notably, cybersecurity engineer is the third most in-demand role in Belfast. This is key, because the city is quickly becoming the cybersecurity capital of the world.

This is partially because the city is home to some of the leading cybersecurity and infosec firms, and has also hosted a number of global cybersecurity conferences.

However, Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) also plays its part, with one of only seven UK Innovation and Knowledge Centres. Late last year, QUB announced that it would launch a £5m research institute to help improve hardware security.

With so much growth within the cybersecurity space, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the hottest industries to work in, particularly in Belfast.

So, what kind of salary would a job in cybersecurity bring in? According to Hays, a job as an information security engineer would bring in an average salary of £52,000.

With an average salary that is significantly higher than others, it further proves that Belfast is in the market for cybersecurity experts.

This is further strengthened by the Industrial Strategy for Northern Ireland 2017, which estimated that Belfast will become a global innovation hub for cybersecurity, supporting more than 5,000 jobs.

Belfast. Image: Mcimage/Shutterstock

