Travel tech firm Travelport to create jobs at new Dublin sales centre

The Dublin-based Travelport centre will initially focus on growing the company’s customer base in Europe.

Travelport, a technology company serving the travel and tourism industry, will open a new sales centre in Dublin, creating 22 jobs within the first year.

Bolstered by the support of the Irish government through IDA Ireland, the centre will initially focus on growing the company’s European customer base. At first, hiring will be in the areas of sales, account management and customer support, though further recruitment is planned after this phase.

Travelport provides a commerce platform for the global travel industry, with distribution, technology, payment and other solutions.

The UK-headquartered company acquired Dublin-based Mobile Travel Technologies in 2015, and Travelport Digital established an office in Dublin 2. The company has more than 3,700 employees globally.

“The creation of an inside sales team is proof of our commitment to the Irish economy and comes on the back of four years of strong results and development since we established our digital operations here,” said Paul Broughton, director of business development for Europe at Travelport.

“Our decision to locate this European inside sales centre in Dublin is also due to the availability of highly skilled people for these roles.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, TD, added: “I warmly welcome the news that Travelport is to expand its presence here in Dublin. Ireland is a vibrant technology hub, and this announcement is a further reflection of our attractiveness to companies operating in this sector.

“We have the skills and talent to enable companies like Travelport to grow and embed their operations here and I look forward to seeing their continued growth and success over the coming years.”

Elsewhere, Client Solutions, an Irish IT company, recently revealed plans to create a spate of new roles across Dublin, Cork, Wicklow and Barcelona.

The indigenous firm offers SAP services to a variety of clients, including international heavy-hitters such as Microsoft, Informatica and Teradata. While it currently employs 200 people around the world, it plans to increase its headcount to 300.