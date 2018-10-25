Triangle acquires Kerna Communications and creates 20 jobs

Combined, Triangle and Kerna will have annual revenues in excess of €26m and more than 100 employees in 2019.

ICT services provider Triangle has acquired Kerna Communications and is to create 20 new jobs at its new headquarters in Dublin 4. The roles will be created in Triangle’s managed services division.

With Kerna’s team of 14, this brings the total number of employees to 100. By next year, the fully merged business will have revenues of more than €26m.

The acquisition of Kerna brings complementary security, networking and managed services solutions to Triangle, as well as a strong client base and a talented team of highly skilled security and networking professionals.

Alan Byrne, managing director of Kerna, will take up the position of director of technology in Triangle.

Collective strengths and learnings

“Kerna Communications is of course already well known to us as a leading security and networking services partner, and they have the deep skills expected by our enterprise customers today,” explained Kieran McCabe, managing director of Triangle.

“The collective strengths and learnings across the blended Triangle and Kerna operation means that customers are in a great position to benefit from our expertise. Working with Alan Byrne and his expert team will provide Triangle with added scale and an important new dimension to our service offering as we seek to further grow our business.”

Triangle Ireland was founded in 2000 and today, the company is one of Ireland’s leading independent ICT providers.

Kerna was founded in 1995 as a professional services company focused on enterprise networking and security.

The acquisition and job creation news was welcomed by the Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen, TD.

“The contribution of indigenous companies to our economic and employment and growth has long been recognised,” the Minister said.

“Brexit causes considerable uncertainty but the suite of supports provided through our enterprise agencies will help to build resilience and prepare us for both the challenges and opportunities that arise.

“This acquisition by Triangle Computer Services of Kerna Communications illustrates the continued drive of Irish enterprises to create innovative products and services that respond to changing demands.”