TripActions to hire 25 staff for its new Dublin office

The new office will serve as a dedicated sales hub for the cloud-based travel platform and will open in the first week of July.

Travel-tech company TripActions has announced expansion plans in Europe, which will include a new sales hub in Dublin.

The European expansion comes after a funding round for the US company in January 2021, when it raised $155m at a $5bn valuation.

The opening of the Dublin office also follows new customer wins in Europe, such as Springer Nature and Advanced, and the acquisition of Reed & Mackay, a travel and events company based in London.

TripActions’ head of recruiting in EMEA, Jeff Kennedy, said the company plans to expand its team in Ireland with an initial recruitment target of 25 new employees in the first year.

“Dublin has been on our radar given the city’s fantastic tech scene and the fact that we have some big-name customers in the region. I’m thrilled we will be able to take advantage of the vast talent pool,” he said.

The company’s chief revenue officer, Carlos Delatorre, added that Dublin boasts “one of the deepest talent ecosystems in tech”.

TripActions is a cloud-based travel and expense platform that uses real-time data to monitor travel costs and patterns. It was founded in 2015 by Israeli entrepreneurs, CEO Ariel Cohen and CTO Ilan Twig, and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

TripActions’ investment in Dublin is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Martin Shanahan, CEO of the agency, said the company is a welcome addition to the cluster of travel-tech companies servicing the European market from Ireland.

“We have the skills and talent available to enable TripActions to grow and to embed their operations here and I look forward to their continued expansion and success over the coming years,” he said.

As well as its new base in Ireland, the company also announced this week that it is setting up a new R&D hub in Tel Aviv.

TripActions said the Dublin office will open in the first week of July 2021. However, the company plans to continue a hybrid-working model for the near future.

Current job openings can be seen at the company’s career site.

Updated, 11am, 10 June 2021: A previous version of this article incorrectly described TripActions as an Israeli company. It was updated to clarify that the business was founded by Israeli entrepreneurs, but was started and is headquartered in the US.