Udemy set to hire 100 at new Dublin EMEA hub

The company has said it will hire for roles across a variety of functions within its business – from engineers and product experts to salespeople.

Online learning marketplace Udemy has announced plans to hire 100 people at its newly expanded Dublin base over the next year.

The company has opened a new office on Windmill Lane, representing continued investment in its EMEA headquarters and allowing it to double the size of its current Dublin workforce. Udemy first opened an office in the city in 2014 and now employs around 100 people in the Irish capital.

Udemy recently received an investment of $50m from its Japanese partner Benesse Holdings and its expansion in Dublin is supported by IDA Ireland.

Udemy CEO Gregg Coccari said that he was proud of the company’s decision to choose Dublin as its EMEA hub back in 2014.

“As we significantly expand our Dublin presence by building out our own space, we are reminded of what initially drew us to Ireland: world-class technical and business talent and an accessible base for the larger region,” he said.

Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland and Turkey, and offers online courses to students in more than 190 countries. It was set up in 2010 and currently caters to millions of students through 57,000 instructors, teaching more than 150,000 online courses in many topics, from programming to leadership.

The company’s clients include Adidas, Pinterest and Volkswagen.

Job opportunities

New joiners at Dublin office, the company said, will avail of a “designer space of nearly 2,000 sq metres with an open-concept kitchen and light-filled conference rooms equipped with the latest video-conferencing technologies”.

Udemy’s EMEA managing director, Bill O’Shea, said that “Dublin is a mission-critical global office for Udemy”.

“Unlike other employers who may have employees in discrete functions in Ireland, we’re attracting and investing in employees across our entire business – from engineering and product to sales and content acquisition.”

IDA executive director Mary Buckley added that Udemy’s expansion will create “excellent opportunities for talented people who are looking for a challenging and rewarding career”.