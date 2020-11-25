Udemy to create 100 new jobs in Dublin after $50m funding

Udemy has revealed plans to create a further 100 jobs at its Dublin office following new funding and a spike in growth.

With user numbers rising during Covid-19 and a recent windfall of funding, online learning company Udemy has revealed expansion plans in Dublin.

According to The Irish Times, the company plans to create 100 new jobs at its Irish office. This will be in addition to the 100 new roles it announced in March of this year.

Last week, Udemy announced that it secured $50m in new Series F funding and is now valued at around $3.25bn.

Bill O’Shea, Udemy’s EMEA managing director, said the plan is to “significantly increase” the company’s footprint in Dublin.

“We announced plans to take on more people this year, and we are probably a little bit ahead of that in terms of hiring,” he said. “Our expectation is that we will probably take on a similar number of people next year, if not more.”

Udemy first set up a presence in Ireland in 2014, and earlier this year moved into its new 2,000 sq m EMEA headquarters in Dublin. The company has many job vacancies in Dublin on its website at the moment, with roles across engineering, product, sales and more.

‘This year upended everything’

Online course provider Udemy saw a significant jump in users following Covid-19, with many people looking to learn a new skill either as a result of spending more time at home or wanting to find a new career.

The company’s figures showed that enrolments across its course marketplace platform increased more than 425pc during the pandemic and there was a 55pc increase in course creation by instructors. To date, the company has seen more than 400m course enrolments globally.

Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Denver, Brazil, Ireland, India and Turkey. The business was set up in 2010 and currently caters to millions of students, with 57,000 instructors teaching more than 130,000 online courses in topics from programming to leadership.

It offers online courses to students in more than 190 countries, and is used by business customers including Disney, Apple, PayPal, Samsung and Accenture.

Speaking after the Series F funding round, Udemy CEO Gregg Coccari said: “This year upended everything about how we live and work, and people everywhere turned to online learning to help them meet new challenges.

“We’re perfectly positioned to meet these demands and help drive success for individuals, businesses and governments.”