US healthcare provider UPMC to create 60 new jobs in Kilkenny

At its new Kilkenny technology centre, UPMC will be hiring for engineers, security analysts and IT managers.

UPMC, the healthcare provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has announced plans to create up to 60 new jobs in Kilkenny over the next three years.

The company will open a new global technology operations centre in Kilkenny, based at MacDonagh Junction, to support its international expansion.

UPMC will be hiring for network, systems and security engineers, security and privacy analysts, and further roles in IT management, with support from IDA Ireland.

Commenting on the decision to pick Kilkenny as the base for the new tech centre, UPMC’s chief information officer, Ed McCallister, said: “Our multinational business requires a technology platform that allows us to consistently provide the highest quality care at the lowest cost, regardless of location.

“As we considered locations worldwide that would best meet our needs, Ireland – and its centrally located, multicultural workforce – quickly rose to the top.”

The company also referred to the region’s strong tech talent pool, business-friendly environment and support of tech start-ups as factors in the decision.

UPMC already has a number of facilities in Ireland, including hospitals, oncology centres and outpatient sites in Waterford, Cork, Carlow and Kildare. It currently employs 475 people across its Irish bases.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said that the new jobs will be a “welcome boost” to the economy of the south-east.

“This investment by UPMC demonstrates a huge vote of confidence in Ireland, our strong value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment that we’ve sustained despite the unprecedented changes imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Shanahan said.

“Kilkenny is an ideal choice of location, given the availability of highly skilled creative talent there.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, added that the decision “demonstrates, once again, that the south-east is an attractive location with much to offer investors”.

