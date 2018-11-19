All Advice People Employers Jobs
7 US companies hiring in Ireland right now
7 US companies hiring in Ireland right now

Many US companies have chosen Ireland as a place to set up a European base of operations or even their EMEA headquarters. These are just some of the firms hiring right now.

Ireland is lucky in that it has become a darling in the eyes of US tech firms. Some of the most revered tech companies in the US select Ireland as a place to set up a European hub, citing the fact that English is the first language and that our workforce is very highly educated.

These are just a selection of some of those US companies who have landed in Ireland over the past few years and that are hiring right now.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is one of the world’s most well-known financial institutions. It has had a presence in EMEA for more than 90 years and has offices in 19 countries. In Ireland, it is hiring for a range of positions in the areas of tech and finance.

Learn about Life at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Avaya

Avaya is an American multinational that specialises in unified business communications. It has an office in the west of Ireland, more specifically Galway, and is currently seeking applicants for finance and sales roles.

Learn about Life at Avaya
Slack

Workplaces of the world owe a lot to Slack, a collaborative messaging app that has radically changed the way professional teams communicate, earning it the affectionate nickname of ‘the email killer’. Slack has openings at its Dublin office in finance and accounting, legal, communications, customer experience, sales, technical operations, and HR.

Learn about Life at Slack
Oath

Oath is the digital communications wing of Verizon Communications and oversees brands such as Tumblr, Yahoo and AOL. Its EMEA office is based at Dublin’s North Wall Quay. It is currently recruiting for positions in accounting and finance, DevOps engineering, software engineering, and software development.

Learn about Life at Oath
Dropbox

Cloud file-hosting service Dropbox has its international operations centre at Hatch Street in Dublin. It has available roles in communications, customer experience, finance, IT, sales, marketing and legal.

Learn about Life at Dropbox
New Relic

New Relic is a very recent US import. In April 2018, it announced that it would open a new European HQ in Dublin and create 200 jobs in the capital.

Learn about Life at New Relic
Mastercard

Mastercard is a veritable superstar of the payments world and has no intention of losing its place at the top of the game. It is seeking applicants for a number of different software engineering, systems engineering and cloud roles.

Learn about Life at Mastercard
Eva Short
By Eva Short

