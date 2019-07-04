All Advice People Employers Jobs
6 US companies hiring in Ireland right now
A number of US companies have a significant presence in Ireland. These particular firms are hiring right now.

Ireland is home to many of the world’s most prominent US tech firms. These companies are attracted to Ireland as a place to set up European operations for myriad reasons. When arriving here, employers will often cite the fact that English is the first language and that the workforce is highly educated.

Whatever the specific motivation, these six US companies have all selected Ireland as a place to call home over the years – and they’re all hiring right now.

Fidelity Investments

Boston-headquartered Fidelity Investments has a broad array of roles on offer at its hubs dotted around Ireland. It is currently seeking applicants for cloud engineers, systems engineers (network and security), senior software quality engineers, full-stack and front-end developers, Java developers, systems analysts, Salesforce developers, senior investment data analysts, and more.

Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides commercial data analytics and insights to businesses all over the world. As well as an impressive client roster, it boasts a long and prestigious history. It originally began as a source of reliable credit information, and previous company alumni include US presidents Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S Grant, Grover Cleveland and William McKinley. It is currently seeking a digital workplace specialist.

Johnson & Johnson Technology

Johnson & Johnson Technology is the technology arm of life sciences giant Johnson & Johnson. Its Limerick site is currently hiring DevOps engineers, Salesforce developers and architects, senior data analytics engineers, and more.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn made headlines all over Ireland in June when it confirmed that it would take on a staggering 800 people at its Dublin hub at Wilton Place. This will bring the Dublin headcount up to 2,000 and make the Irish HQ LinkedIn’s second largest office around the globe.

It is taking on recruits across a broad array of disciplines including sales, marketing, customer service, finance and analytics.

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard is currently recruiting heavily in Ireland. It is seeking professionals well versed in AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, API development, open banking, user experience and more.

DocuSign

US software firm DocuSign confirmed in May that it plans to take on as many as 1,000 people in Dublin at its docklands office over the next five years.

Chief executive Dan Springer said the company is recruiting across a broad swathe of disciplines such as software engineering, sales and customer support.

