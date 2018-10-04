UX Design Institute to hire 16 in Dublin over next 18 months

UX Design Institute will grow its Irish team by 16 in response to increased demand for its new online UX design course.

Dublin-based UX Design Institute will create 16 new roles over the next 18 months. The company will be hiring in the areas of sales, marketing, finance and operations. This will bring the total employee headcount at the UX Design Institute to 23.

Part of what is motivating UX Design Institute (formerly known as UX Training) to expand is growing demand for its newly launched UX course. The firm claims it is the only university-accredited online UX design course in the world, having received the accolade after being assessed by Glasgow Caledonian University.

Commenting on the development, UX Design Institute founder and CEO Colman Walsh said: “UX is fast becoming the de facto process for developing software, but the traditional education sector is not keeping pace with the demand for UX designers. Universities are not producing enough qualified graduates and the alternative education sector is unregulated and unaccredited.

“We’re growing our team to expand our reach and develop more accredited training programmes that meet the needs of employers and jobseekers. We want to set the standard in UX education globally.”

Tansy Murray, an industry adviser to UX Design Institute and director of customer experience and design at Mastercard, praised the UX Design Institute for “codifying and formalising the profession of UX”.

Murray added: “I am actively recruiting skilled UX designers who have a deep knowledge of their field. I find one of the barriers to recruitment is that prospective candidates often don’t have a clear understanding of what skills a UX practitioner should have.”

Noting this, Murray went on to say that the existence of accredited courses makes the hiring process easier both for workers and employers, who can better gauge the suitability of a candidate if their qualifications are clearly delineated.

This has been a moderately active week for jobs creation so far. Also In Dublin, blockchain studio ConsenSys announced 50 additional positions. Meanwhile, in Galway, mobile and IoT management solutions provider Soti revealed 150 roles.