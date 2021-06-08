Varonis Systems to bring 60 jobs to its new office in Cork

The company will be hiring in tech support, research and development, human resources and sales over the next three years.

Varonis Systems, a data security and analytics company has opened a new, expanded office space in Cork, with plans to double its employee headcount.

The cybersecurity company aims to create around 60 new jobs over the next three years in the areas of tech support, research and development, human resources and sales.

Headquartered in New York, Varonis currently employs approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. The company opened its first Cork location in 2017 and its new office space is at Penrose Dock in Cork City.

Varonis was founded in 2005 and focuses on protecting data assets for its clients, which include Coca Cola, Boston University, Harvard University, Nasdaq and Intersport.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, said he’s delighted the announcement of Varonis’ new office and hiring plans. “This is very welcome news for Cork and is a testament to Cork and Ireland’s continued attractiveness for high-quality investment and jobs,” he said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said companies like Varonis play a critical role in the global economy.

“As the past few weeks have shown, data security is an increasingly important sector,” he said. “Ireland provides the talent pool, Government support and academic commitment that will enable Varonis to continue this important work and I wish the company all the best with this new chapter.”

Varonis’ chief human resources officer, Dana Shahar said Cork is a great fit for the company as the location is known for its wealth of talented, dedicated employees.

“We are thrilled to expand in Cork at the beautiful new Penrose Dock to support our customers across Europe and throughout the world,” she said.

IDA Ireland’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said: “Today’s announcement by Varonis to double its headcount in Cork demonstrates the availability of a skilled and talented workforce across the south-west region.”

More information about the open roles at Varonis is available on the company’s careers page.