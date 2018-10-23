Minister Pat Breen announces 35 new jobs for Kildare-based VEI Global

VEI Global announces 35 new jobs for Kildare and intends to open an additional European office in early 2019.

Telecommunications service provider VEI Global has revealed today (23 October) that it will create 35 new jobs in Kildare over the next two years.

The announcement was made by Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen, TD, while he visited Kildare’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO). Both this office and Enterprise Ireland have offered support to the Irish firm.

First established in 2010, VEI Global is an independent voice and note consultancy company. It delivers end-to-end projects across all of Europe and the US for its clients, including telecoms/IT field technician installation, solution design, project management, escalation teams and more. It also has offices in Belfast and London, and has stated that it intends to open an additional European office in early 2019.

Breen welcomed the announcement and congratulated VEI Global on its “continued expansion”. He added: “It is always heartening to see regionally based companies grow in scale, providing jobs and contributing to the economic and social wellbeing of their locality.”

He noted the importance of LEOs in enabling bootstrapped and ambitious entrepreneurs to get their businesses off the ground. LEOs will be, Breen explained, “the ‘first-stop shop’ for local entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners throughout the county and the regions”. He noted that in order to support this, an extra €5m in funding was secured for the 31 LEOs in Budget 2019.

Kildare LEO has also funded ventures such as indie skincare brand Pestle & Mortar, French-owned chocolatier L’Art du Chocolat and third-generation family-run farm Kildare Farm Foods.

