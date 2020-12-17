Limerick in line for jobs boost as Viotas announces 60 new roles

Viotas, which has rebranded from Electricity Exchange, will be hiring for software developers, electrical engineers and more over the next three years.

Electricity Exchange has today (17 December) announced that it is rebranding to Viotas. The smart grid technology company will be extending its services to commercial and industrial clients in Australia in early 2021, after opening its first international office in Melbourne this year.

Having already doubled its headcount since the start of 2020, Viotas will recruit 60 new people over the next three years to fuel its ongoing expansion. Most of these roles will be based at the company’s headquarters in Limerick and small number of positions will also open up at its Dublin office.

Vacancies will include roles in software development, electrical engineering, shift operations, sales and support.

Moving closer to a low-carbon future

Founded in 2013 by Paddy Finn and Duncan O’Toole as a joint venture with Bord Na Móna, the company facilitates customer transitions to renewable energy. Its technology allows clients to integrate renewable energy sources and to pool additional electricity loads through a power system operator.

More recently, the company developed technologies for grid-scale battery storage and windfarm management. It also acts as a key demand-response and frequency-response service for EirGrid.

Viotas currently employs 50 people across Limerick, Dublin and Melbourne. It plans for further global expansion beyond Australia in the future.

Commenting on the jobs news, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, TD, said: “Creating a low-carbon future is crucial not only for Ireland but for the global community.

“It is encouraging to see an Irish company like Viotas creating innovative ways to lower our carbon footprint while increasing employment in the renewable energy sector in Ireland and assisting other countries to further facilitate the use of renewable energy.”

Finn, the company’s CEO and CTO, added: “Our services are underpinned by our best-in-class technology that is designed from the ground up to meet the challenges associated with integrating increasing amounts of renewable energy onto the power system.”

To stay up to date on jobs news at Viotas, keep an eye on its website here.