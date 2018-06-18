Vodafone to hire 50 at European sales centre in Carrickmines

Vodafone will take on 50 new sales employees at its European sales centre in Carrickmines as part of a larger strategy to increase its digital sales capabilities.

Communications giant Vodafone has today (18 June) revealed that it will take on 50 new hires at its European sales centre, dubbed Vodafone Red Edge, in Carrickmines, Co Dublin.

The 50 new jobs, created as part of Vodafone’s strategy to build its digital sales capabilities, will support its global enterprise accounts covering the US, northern Europe, and central and eastern European markets.

There are a variety of roles available for international sales professionals, including inside sales managers, national account managers, specialist sales positions (with German) and collaborative sales roles.

Recruitment for the new roles has already begun, and the company has said that employees will gain access to internationally recognised business analytics and sales training, which will provide career development opportunities across the Vodafone Group.

Vodafone Red Edge provides specialist inside sales capabilities to support its business customers across the globe. It allows customers to interact with the company in the most seamless way possible. The team’s inside sales function uses smart customer communications and predictive analytics to drive higher levels of productivity.

It was officially opened in Carrickmines in July 2015 by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, TD, creating 200 permanent jobs and committing to investing €60m over five years.

Speaking about the new roles, Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Vodafone’s global presence here in Ireland, which is a clear sign of our continued investment and commitment here.

“Vodafone Red Edge was established in Ireland ahead of other locations primarily because of the country’s large population of highly skilled and talented graduates and workforce.

“We are looking for dynamic individuals who will work hard to understand our customers’ needs and who have a passion for technology and innovation.”

The announcement is one of two made today by tech behemoths, as Amazon also caused a stir with the revelation that it will take on a staggering 1,000 employees over the next two years.

Vodafone logo. Image: r classen/Shutterstock