Vox Financial announces £1.5m investment and 25 jobs for Belfast

The fintech company plans to more than double its workforce over the next two years, with roles across operations, analysis and consulting.

Belfast-based fintech consultancy Vox Financial Partners will be hiring for 25 new positions, more than doubling its workforce on the back of a £1.5m investment.

Founded in 2016, the company provides regulatory expertise to bank and broker-dealer clients across the US and Europe, helping them plan, resource and deliver major regulatory change projects. Alongside its base in Belfast, it also has offices in New York and London.

The company’s CEO, Terry Robinson, has been working in technology and regulatory change for investment banks for more than 22 years. Its flagship software product, Opal, aims to streamline the production of complex documents by integrating applications and workflows on Microsoft Word.

The new positions include roles across operational leadership, team leadership, consultancy and analysis. Recruitment has begun for the jobs and new hires will be onboarded remotely and will work from home, like the rest of Vox Financial’s staff under the current circumstances.

Danielle Gorman, Vox Financial Partners’ director of operations, said that the company will be “significantly expanding” over the next two years. “During the current situation, we have been fortunate that our sales have increased as we continue to offer new and existing clients the support they need at this time.

“By increasing headcount, we now have the opportunity to diversify our product offering, using our expertise in the financial services sector to continue securing new business. Moving forward, we will be continuing to invest in new technology areas following the creation of our Opal software platform, developed with Invest NI’s R&D support.”

Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest NI, which provided £175,000 in support for this expansion, said it was significant for the region. “The new jobs will not only more than double its workforce to help the company achieve its export targets and grow its customer base, but they will also generate over £770,000 additional annual salaries to our local economy.”

Earlier this week, US cybersecurity firm Cygilant announced plans to hire 65 people at its new security operations centre in Belfast.