Web Summit’s return to in-person events will create 20 new jobs

Web Summit is set to return as an in-person event this year and is planning to create 20 new jobs that will be based between its Dublin headquarters and other offices in Lisbon, Tokyo and Toronto.

The tech conference pivoted online during Covid-19 and 2021 will be its first year back in front of an in-house audience since 2019.

The company is looking for executive producers, designers, operations managers and more to help it transition back to a physical stage. These new roles are in addition to the 50 already announced by Web Summit in March of this year. Recruitment is set to begin this week.

This year’s Summit will take place in Lisbon in November, where it expects to host more than 70,000 attendees. The new hires will be joining the company’s live events, design and project management teams. Web Summit said further roles will be opening up in these teams in the coming weeks.

Executive producers, for example, will help design and organise events hosted around the world in addition to the main event in Lisbon, including Collision in Toronto, RISE in Kuala Lumpur and Web Summit Tokyo.

Web Summit co-founder and CEO Paddy Cosgrave said that “talented producers” will be key to ensuring these events are “the best and safest events possible”.

“Over the years, our live event producers have been the great minds behind the gatherings we’ve hosted across the world,” he said. “They have designed some of the most influential networking events. They have organised some of the world’s best parties, as well as invite-only gatherings for the leaders who are reshaping the world.

“You can never replace the magic of real-life events. I’m delighted we are in the position again to be building out the live event teams that will play such a big part in how we return to meet in real life.”

There are currently 235 people working at the company. It said it is aiming to fill the 20 new positions by the end of September and that it is open to applications from candidates who want to work remotely.

Web Summit volunteers at the Lisbon event in 2019. Image: Vaughn Ridley/Web Summit via Sportsfile (CC BY 2.0)