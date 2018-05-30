Web Summit to hire 50 amid rapid international expansion

Web Summit is seeking new employees and has also announced a scheme to help with mortgage and rental costs in response to the worsening housing crisis.

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave revealed today that his firm will create 50 new roles around the world.

The firm is opening an office in Toronto after moving its North American event, Collision, to the Canadian city, as well as founding another office in Hong Kong. It is also looking to hire in eight other cities including Singapore, Amsterdam, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Lisbon, London, San Francisco and New York.

In Dublin, Web Summit has also announced a new scheme to help employees with mortgage costs amid a rapidly deteriorating housing situation in the capital city. Workers renting or paying a mortgage within 2km of the company’s Dartry office will receive monetary assistance. Cosgrave noted that the dwindling supply of properties has caused prices to bloat so seriously that it has begun to factor significantly into hiring conversations.

He added: “This is a small measure to help address the problem. But, if we have this issue as we rapidly grow the business, imagine what it is like for thousands of other companies.”

MoneyConf enjoys massive growth

The company’s fintech conference, MoneyConf, is expected to draw in 5,000 attendees next month with an estimated impact of €22.7m on the Irish economy. According to Cosgrave, it is enjoying 200pc year-on-year growth – last year, MoneyConf in Madrid attracted 1,868 attendees.

“It’s great to be back [in Dublin]. We said we wanted to move MoneyConf to grow the event and now I can tell you that is what we have achieved,” Cosgrave said.

“MoneyConf is the fastest-growing fintech event in Europe. I am very proud to run this event in Web Summit’s home city.”

There are two new conferences that will take place within MoneyConf itself this year: Exchange, covering payments; and CryptoConf, covering cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

The event will welcome speakers from major fintech players such as Visa, Revolut, TransferWise, Credit Karma, Klarna and Stripe, the latter of which was founded by the Collison brothers.

Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder and CEO of Web Summit. Image: G Holland/Shutterstock.com