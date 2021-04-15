Wirex sets its sights on Dublin as European HQ

The digital payments provider said it expects roles to open up in customer support, business development and compliance as it expands its headcount in Ireland.

Wirex, a global digital payment platform for crypto and fiat currencies, is aiming to make its Dublin office the company’s European headquarters.

The company has a small number of employees in Dublin now, but told Siliconrepublic.com that recruitment is ongoing and that it hopes to hire more people in Ireland provided its operations and growth in Europe go to plan.

It expects roles to open up in customer support, business development and compliance, in particular. It will be looking for “trailblazers”, which it describes as people who are innovative, inquisitive, creative and entrepreneurial.

London-headquartered Wirex is currently seeking an electronic money institution license in Ireland, and expects recruitment to ramp up later this year if the license is granted.

“Global crypto adoption has been skyrocketing in the past few years,” said Pavel Matveev, co-founder and CEO of Wirex.

“Having recently reached the milestone of 3.5m Wirex customers with more than 100pc increase in the size of our customer base over the past year, and with crypto mass adoption on the horizon, we are endeavouring to scale and grow sensibly and focus on developing our workforce to cater to this demand.

“This will involve creating new roles in our offices across the globe, as well as building out an Irish office that we hope to serve as our new European headquarters in the coming months.”

Wirex, which was launched in 2014 by Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, has developed a crypto-enabled payment card and offers a centralised app that allows users to store, buy and exchange different currencies – traditional and crypto. To date, it has processed $5bn worth of transactions.

It also rolled out a crypto reward programme, called Cryptoback, where cardholders can earn back up to 2pc in its native utility token for every transaction.

Alongside Dublin, Wirex has offices in London, Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Atlanta and Dallas. There are currently 278 employees working across these locations. More information about jobs at Wirex can be found here.