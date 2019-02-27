Workhuman to hire 150 at newly expanded Dublin headquarters 

Employee performance management platform Workhuman reveals a €4m investment in its Dublin headquarters and announces 150 jobs.

Irish technology firm Workhuman, formerly known as Globoforce, today (27 February) announced a major expansion of its Dublin headquarters that will see it invest €4m and create 150 new roles.

The firm is hiring across a broad swathe of disciplines, with roles up for grabs in the areas of technology, finance, HR, e-commerce and operations. The Dublin office and its technology teams are central to Workhuman’s product development activities, and the design and development of cloud software. More than half (270) of the company’s 500 staffers are currently based in Ireland.

Workhuman has invested more than $60m in research and development over the past five years. With this latest influx of funding, it has now taken over an entire block at Park West Business Park in Dublin 12. The newly kitted-out building includes cutting-edge facilities such as interactive digital walls, collaboration spaces and training rooms for on-site exercise classes.

“Our major expansion of operations demonstrates the incredible demand for our Workhuman Cloud platform and underlines our commitment to Ireland into the long term,” said Eric Mosley, Workhuman co-founder and CEO.

The Dublin native continued: “We created the market category of social recognition to help global organisations align their people and culture to a shared purpose.”

Mosley co-founded his company in 1999, initially under the rubric of Globogift.com, and has been chief executive since its inception.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, added: “We have been working with Eric and the team in Workhuman from the beginning. Workhuman is one the world’s fastest-growing performance management platforms for industry and is the perfect illustration of an Irish technology company with global ambition.”

Workhuman boasts an impressive list of clients engaging with its continuous performance management platform, serving blue-chip superstars such as LinkedIn, Procter & Gamble, Symantec, Cisco, The Hershey Company and more. The company claims that 4m people around the world across 160 countries are currently on the platform.