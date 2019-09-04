Xperi’s new Galway offices to create new engineering positions in Ireland

The smart UX developer has been expanding its base in Ireland since 2007, and is now focusing on its research and development operations.

Xperi, a Silicon Valley based UX technology company with two subsidiaries in Ireland – FotoNation in Galway and DTS in Limerick – celebrated the official opening of its new FotoNation office in Galway today (4 September).

Through an increased commitment to investment in Ireland, Xperi’s DTS subsidiary plans to establish an innovation hub at its new Galway location, and the company is also working to expand its local engineering talent around high-potential growth initiatives, including premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, and machine learning capabilities, to name a few.

These investments are expected to result in at least 50 new Ireland-based engineering positions over the next several years, with further R&D investment expected that would contribute to additional employment opportunities in the country.

Xperi creates innovative technology solutions to improve smart device UX for people around the world.

The company employs around 700 people worldwide with operations in the US, Romania, South Korea, China, Japan, and Ireland, among other countries. In 2007, Xperi established DTS Licensing Ltd in Limerick, which operates as the company’s international audio licensing headquarters and currently employs 15 people. With its acquisition of FotoNation Ltd in 2008, Xperi added a second office location in Ireland.

With the opening of its latest FotoNation office in Galway, this location will now serve as a key innovation hub for Xperi. Ireland serves as Xperi’s European headquarters, providing essential support to the company’s teams across its sales, operations, and finance functions in the UK, France, Germany and Romania, as well as servicing its international customer base.

Speaking at the official office opening in Galway, Xperi’s CEO, Jon Kirchner, said: “Xperi is a company driven by innovation as we tirelessly reimagine what is possible from intelligent, integrated, and immersive technology operating at the edge. Our smarter technology enables extraordinary experiences through the sharpest images, most powerful sound, and highest-quality content delivered seamlessly to consumer devices and used every day around the world.

“We are proud to deepen our commitment to and presence in Ireland as we continue to drive Xperi forward and capture the immense opportunities that lie ahead as we look to accelerate growth. With the creation of an innovation hub in Galway, we are investing in the future to fuel our competitive and innovative edge.”

Minister of State, Sean Kyne TD, commented: “I am delighted Xperi Corporation has chosen Galway as the location of its new research and development hub, building on and consolidating its presence in the west of Ireland with FotoNation in Galway and DTS in Limerick. Xperi’s decision to expand in Galway is a further boost to the ICT cluster that we have and enhances Galway’s reputation as a global hub for the development of some of the most exciting and innovative technological products and services.

“I know the proximity of both NUI Galway and GMIT proves vital in the decision to establish or expand in the West. I wish FotoNation and Xperi the very best for their future in Galway, and I commend the team at the IDA for their continuing efforts to secure such important investment.”

IDA Ireland’s executive director, Mary Buckley, said: “Supporting the R&D activities of our client companies is of strategic importance to IDA Ireland. The choice of Ireland for these highly skilled roles by an innovator like Xperi is an endorsement of the talented workforce here. On behalf of IDA Ireland, I would like to wish Xperi’s Galway and Limerick teams continued success.”