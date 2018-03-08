Dublin’s Xtremepush to create 20 new jobs after UK acquisition

Xtremepush’s acquisition of Emailcenter in the UK will see the Dublin tech firm double in size.

Xtremepush is to hire 20 new staff in Ireland over the next 18 months following its acquisition of UK firm Emailcenter.

Xtremepush was founded by CEO Tommy Kearns and CTO Dr Kevin Collins in 2014 and is based in Ranelagh in Dublin.

‘The technical capabilities Xtremepush now own puts us in the same bracket as Adobe, IBM and other such service providers for the mid-sized enterprise market’

– TOMMY KEARNS

The business currently employs 20 people in Ireland, the Ukraine and the US, with the Emailcenter acquisition bringing total employment to 41.

To further support business development, Xtremepush intends on hiring at least 20 additional staff in Ireland in the next 18 months, in roles including customer support, sales and engineering.

This strategic acquisition sees Xtremepush add a product that will enhance its service offering, grow the customer base and continue the company’s international expansion, Kearns said, adding that recruitment is already underway in the Dublin business.

UK expansion

The acquisition of Emailcenter’s trade, technology and products – Maxemail and Maxautomation – fit perfectly into the existing Xtremepush multichannel analytics and engagement product offering, Kearns said.

There are plans for additional investment in the UK business, in the region of between £500,000 and £700,000 per year.

“Emailcenter are experts in the enterprise email service provision market, and have been for over 15 years.

“They evolved to become the email marketing platform of choice for some of the UK’s biggest brands, and this acquisition provides an ideal platform to market a complete multichannel solution, giving Xtremepush a unique digital marketing offering internationally,” Kearns said.

Emailcenter was established by tech entrepreneur Nigel Williams, and clients for its data-driven digital marketing services include: Saga Group, Ethiopian Airlines, Megabus, SkyParkSecure, Jardine Motors, Citybond Holdings, Onthebeach.co.uk, Pearson Education, NS&I and Jason Atherton Group.

The UK business has more than 200 enterprise customers across six main verticals, including agencies, travel, leisure, e-commerce, insurance and government. Liz Earle Beauty Co, Affinity Bars & Restaurants, Hungryhouse, Gordon Ramsay Group, the Natural History Museum, VisitBritain and GoCompare are among the consumer brands working with the email marketing specialists.

Acquisition will continue to be a key part of the growth strategy for Xtremepush, with plans to grow the business organically through new channel partners.

“The wider group now comprises the UK leader in email service provision for enterprise customers, using best-of-breed technology and complementary products to the Xtremepush offering.

“In geographic terms, the new large UK team gives us good reach for fast growth,” Kearns said.

“The technical capabilities Xtremepush now own puts us in the same bracket as Adobe, IBM and other such service providers for the mid-sized enterprise market.”