Accenture opens new generative AI studio in Dublin

The studio unveiled in The Dock today is part of a $3bn investment in AI the multinational made last year.

Accenture has opened a new studio in Dublin dedicated to generative AI that aims to help the company’s clients to make the most of the emerging technology.

Based in The Dock, the professional services multinational’s flagship R&D and global innovation centre, the studio unveiled today (19 February) follows research conducted by Accenture that an overwhelming majority (74pc) of Irish leaders see generative AI as an opportunity rather than a threat.

According to the research conducted as part of the Accenture Pulse of Change annual Index for 2024, more than two-thirds (69pc) viewed generative AI as more beneficial to revenue growth than cost reduction, even as European leaders view artificial intelligence more cautiously than their American counterparts.

“Gen AI is not like any previous technology revolution; it’s driving a new wave of reinvention that will change every area of every business in every industry,” said Denis Hannigan, data and AI practice lead at Accenture Ireland.

“Our clients recognise this and are ready to move beyond experimentation into piloting and scaling Gen AI programmes. Drawing on our experience of client conversations, existing projects, the expertise of our people and industry partnerships, this Gen AI studio will provide companies in Ireland with the best ideas and capabilities to shape solutions and help them reinvent their businesses, responsibly.”

More than 4 in 5 (82pc) Irish leaders anticipate an even faster rate of change in 2024 compared to 2023, slightly less than leaders in North America and Europe (both 88pc).

Nearly two-thirds of Irish leaders also see change as an opportunity, and around 59pc expect revenue growth to accelerate in 2024. However, around half also believe they are not fully prepared to respond to the changes they will face in the 2024 business environment.

“With the Gen AI studio, we’re working with client teams from around the world to unlock value across their organisation. This starts with establishing trust in the technology and the decisions made by leaders about it,” said Enda King, director of The Dock.

“In the studio, we roll up our sleeves with them to answer the big questions: on the value for their business and customer; on the model and tech to use; on reskilling talent; and on how to do all of it responsibly. We walk out with a clear plan of where to get started on a journey of continuous reinvention.”

The studio is part of a $3bn investment in AI by Accenture last June, with plans to double its AI-focused staff to 80,000 through a mix of hiring, acquisitions and training.

Last year, Accenture announced it was cutting 2.5pc of its global workforce, including 890 staff from its Irish operations. The multinational employs more than 730,000 people globally.

