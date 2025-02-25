Anthropic’s new Claude model can extend its thinking

Claude 3.7 Sonnet’s thinking process can be viewed transparently, which Anthropic believes might lead to better results.

Anthropic’s latest generative AI (GenAI) model – the Claude 3.7 Sonnet – can extend its thinking, allowing users to direct the model to spend more time thinking about prompts before it produces its responses.

Users can toggle the ‘extended thinking mode’ on or off and even set a ‘thinking budget’ to control how long Claude spends on a prompt, the start-up said in its announcement yesterday (24 February).

The newest model showcases an “improved capability” over its predecessor, the Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which allows it to allocate more turns, time and computational power to complete tasks.

“Extended thinking mode isn’t an option that switches to a different model with a separate strategy. Instead, it’s allowing the very same model to give itself more time and expend more effort in coming to an answer,” the start-up explained.

Moreover, as part of a research preview, Anthropic is making the Claude model’s thinking process transparent, meaning users can now view how the model processes a prompt or question.

According to the start-up, this may lead to better results, allowing users to better understand and check Claude’s answers, as well as observe any contradictions between what the model thinks inwardly, as opposed to what it says outwardly.

However, the transparency has downsides. A transparent model makes it easier for malicious actors to jailbreak an AI model, or bypass the model’s in-built safety measures and ethical guidelines.

Jailbreaking enables an AI model to generate malicious output, including developing ransomware and fabricating sensitive content.

Moreover, Anthropic also noted that Claude’s thinking process wasn’t given the start-up’s character training, which generally makes their models “behave well”. This may be seen by users as the new Claude model appearing more detached and “less personal sounding” for its more thought out responses than for default answers, the start-up said.

Users can access the latest Claude model, including its extended thinking mode, on a paid subscription, which start at $18 a month.

According to Anthropic, Claude 3.7 Sonnet is placed at an AI Safety Level two. First announced in September 2023, the start-up’s Responsible Scaling Policy is a framework that looks to manage risks from increasingly “capable” AI systems.

The framework proposes increased security and safety measures depending on the AI model’s capability – the higher its capability, the higher the security measures.

Meanwhile, outlets report that Anthropic is in talks to raise $3.5bn in a funding round – significantly higher than what was previously rumoured, in a move that would triple the AI start-up’s valuation to more than $60bn.

