Anthropic unveils a paid version of its ChatGPT rival

A monthly subscription for Claude is now available in the UK and US, with perks such as priority access during high-traffic periods.

Alphabet-backed Anthropic has released a paid version of its AI chatbot Claude, offering more usage and early access to features for subscribers.

The new Claude Pro subscription tier is available for UK and US users and gives five times the amount of usage for the company’s latest AI model, Claude 2. This model was released in July and offers improved performance and longer responses over its predecessor, according to Anthropic.

The price for this subscription is $20 a month for the US and £18 for UK users. Being part of Claude Pro also gives users priority access during high-traffic periods.

“This means you can level up your productivity across a range of tasks, including summarising research papers, querying contracts and iterating further on coding projects,” Anthropic said in a blogpost.

“We’re grateful for your support as we strive to build helpful, honest and harmless systems that fuel productivity and inspire creativity.”

Anthropic was co-founded by former OpenAI employees in 2021 and is based in San Francisco. It’s Claude series of large language models are in direct competition with OpenAI’s GPT models.

Earlier this year, Google parent Alphabet invested $300m in Anthropic for a 10pc stake, according to a Financial Times report. As a result, Anthropic agreed to make Google Cloud its “preferred cloud provider” with the companies “co-develop[ing] AI computing systems.”

The start-up also raised $100m from SK Telecom last month. As part of the deal, Anthropic and the South Korean telco will jointly develop a global telecoms-oriented, multilingual large language model and build an AI platform.

Claude is pitched as a relatively “harmless” AI system that is capable of a wide variety of conversational and text-based tasks. Anthropic previously said it tried to make Claude 2 safer for users by making it harder to prompt the chatbot to produce “offensive or dangerous” output.

