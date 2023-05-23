Apple inks multibillion-dollar chip deal with Broadcom

The deal comes as the US, EU and UK move forward with strategies to boost their own semiconductor research and manufacturing efforts.

Tech giant Apple has today (23 May) announced a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with chipmaker Broadcom that will see an increase in chips and other components manufactured in the US.

Through the partnership, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components.

This will include film bulk acoustic resonator (FBAR) filters, which will be designed and built in several locations across the US.

“We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the US economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”

When the chips are down

The deal comes as several countries around the world have focused their attention on semiconductor production amid an ongoing shortage and an overreliance on key industry players, particularly in Asia.

The US revealed its own Chip and Science Act last year, which pledged $52.7bn for semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workforce development.

The EU has also been working on its own Chips Act – a €43bn strategy to become a leader in the semiconductor sector.

The Act was provisionally agreed by the European Council and Parliament last month and aims to double the EU’s global market share in semiconductors to 20pc by 2030 while protecting Europe’s supply chain.

Meanwhile, the UK revealed its strategy to build up and protect its semiconductor sector earlier this week, with plans to invest £1bn over the next decade.

The UK government said this National Semiconductor Strategy is a 20-year plan to build upon the country’s strengths in design, R&D and compound semiconductors.

