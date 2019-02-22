Weekend Takeaway: It’s all about AI these days

Essential weekend sci-tech reading all about artificial intelligence, delving into how it affects work, music, military and a whole lot more.
AI ethics and the military: A tangled web
With increased discussion around the use of AI by global militaries, how is the ethical conversation evolving?
Should we believe the hype? Media may be warping reality of AI’s powers
AI appears regularly in the media, but are journalists distorting reality, both intentionally and unintentionally? Colm Gorey investigates.
The future of AI: Why Google is betting big on Africa
The continent of Africa is one of the most diverse and youngest populations in the world. And it is a cradle of promising talent when it comes to AI and machine learning.
AI in the Workplace: Where employment law meets artificial intelligence
William Fry’s focus on AI in the workplace discovers the potential for artificial intelligence to help solve some of Ireland’s current employment law issues.
6 companies hiring in AI right now
If you’re interested in forging a career in AI, these firms are all hiring in this area now.
10 AI influencers you should be following on Twitter
Want to expand your knowledge of the AI world? Make sure you’re following these industry leaders on Twitter.
‘I realised machine learning could make my musical dreams come true’
Tech innovator and singer Dr Maya Ackerman sees AI as the perfect testing ground for music, where people’s creativity can really flourish.
How AI completed Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony No 8
Did neural processing hit the right notes for a lost masterpiece?
How AI and old phones can help to save the rainforests
A clever start-up is using AI combined with old smartphones to help combat illegal logging in rainforests, which is contributing to deforestation and carbon emissions.
Inside mathematician Cédric Villani’s plan to make France an AI leader
Celebrated mathematician Cédric Villani has been tasked by the French government to create a national AI strategy.