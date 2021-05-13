A man with paralysis has used his thoughts to type words

Researchers at the University of Stanford have successfully implanted a brain-computer interface capable of interpreting attempts at handwriting.

The latest advance in brain-computer interfaces (BCI) has converted a person’s thoughts about writing words into text. Using an artificial neural network, researchers at Stanford University in California successfully converted the brain signals of a 65-year-old man paralysed below the neck due to a spinal cord injury.

Their BCI was faster than typical head or eye-tracking systems, which allow users to move a mouse cursor to type messages. A recent example is Neuralink’s study with Pager, a macaque who played Pong with his eyes.

Stanford’s Jaimie Henderson, who is a functional neurosurgeon at the university’s health centre, highlighted the drawbacks of such systems. “If you’re using eye tracking to work with a computer, then your eyes are tied to whatever you’re doing,” he said. “You can’t look up or look around or do something else. Having that additional input channel could be really important.”

Henderson and his team implanted two small arrays of sensors just below the surface of the man’s brain. Each array could detect signals from around 100 of the brain’s estimated 100bn neurons.

Despite the limited reach, monitoring 200 neurons gave the artificial neural network enough information to reliably interpret the man’s brain signals.

He was asked to imagine writing letters and words on a piece of paper. Using his imagination alone, he was able to type 90 characters a minute as the implants picked up his attempts at handwriting.

The paper, published in Nature, says: “To our knowledge, these typing speeds exceed those reported for any other BCI and are comparable to typical smartphone typing speeds of individuals in the age group of our participant (115 characters per minute).”

The device was 94pc accurate in its conversions, jumping to 99pc when the researchers introduced an autocorrect tool.

This is a first for BCI research. According to New Scientist, previous BCI interfaces have been able to interpret larger signals, such as those for arm movements. But the Stanford device is the first to successfully detect “fine, dexterous movements like handwriting”.

While the model used in this study is specific to the test subject and won’t translate to other people, the researchers are planning to develop the technology further. The goal is to create a speech decoder for people who can no longer speak but are still likely to have the neural pathways required for the action.

“Our results open a new approach for BCIs and demonstrate the feasibility of accurately decoding rapid, dexterous movements years after paralysis,” they said.