Novel IoT solution could help save endangered beluga whales

Beluga whales are in danger, but a company plans to use IoT to aid conservation efforts.

It has been another busy week in the internet of things (IoT) world, as seen with Ballyhaunis company Agri-Spread International bagging the top prize at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena during the National Ploughing Championships. The firm manufactures precision fertiliser and lime-spreading equipment, which integrates sensors and GPS data.

Meanwhile, in the capital, Ireland’s first driverless public transport vehicle is taking to the roads in Dublin’s docklands for a test run. The EZ10, built by French autonomous vehicle firm EasyMile, is only in the city for the weekend.

Read on for some of this week’s most intriguing IoT news.

IoT could help save Alaska’s beluga whales

IoT Solutions World Congress is set to kick off in Barcelona in the middle of October and one Zaragoza-based company plans to demonstrate how its technology will save beluga whales in Alaska.

Libelium will test a solution together with the state’s government to monitor air and water quality after a gas leak at Cook Inlet. This area is home to the endangered beluga whale. Sensors will monitor pollution levels affecting the whales and other aquatic mammals in the area.

Digicert joins team to create quantum-safe certificates

Digicert, a global provider of scalable public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions, is teaming up with security firm Gemalto and quantum-safe security company Isara.

With large-scale quantum computing set to arrive within the next decade, industry needs to prepare for the threats this new era could bring. IoT manufacturers will need strong security, which is why the companies are working together to advance the use of quantum-proof root certificates.

California’s governor considers IoT security bill

The first IoT security bill in US history now awaits approval from California governor Jerry Brown. If signed, the bill would become law on 1 January 2020.

The main provision of the bill is that “a manufacturer of a connected device shall equip the device with a reasonable security feature or features”. The bill itself is lacking in specifics, but does go into detail when it comes to device authentication procedures. The devices must each have unique passwords; alternatively, they must prompt users to set up their own password before they can be used.

Siemens and Flutura partner to boost IIoT

Siemens and AI-powered industrial IoT (IIoT) player Flutura have announced a partnership. The deal will enable industrial partners to benefit from Flutura’s AI platform, Cerebra, as well as Siemens’ Mindsphere, a global cloud-based open IoT operating system.

The oil and gas industries will be the initial focus of the collaboration.