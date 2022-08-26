California bans sale of gas powered cars by 2035, but challenges loom

With an incoming boom in demand for EVs in California, manufacturers could struggle to maintain prices as the cost of lithium soars.

California has become the first US state where regulators voted to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, bringing it at par with the European Union and potentially setting off a domino effect across other states.

Starting 2026, 35pc of new vehicles sales in the state will have to be of zero-emissions vehicles or plug-in hybrids, gradually rising to 100pc by 2035. However, drivers will still be able to use their existing gasoline-powered vehicles as well as buy used ones.

Gasoline, a fuel made from crude oil and other petroleum liquids, is one of the biggest sources of carbon emissions in the planet because of its extensive use in cars, trucks and SUVs around the world. In June, the EU agreed to ban the sale of gasoline-powered combustion engines by 2035.

California’s latest move means that the ongoing shift to electric vehicles will be accelerated in the state, where about 16pc of cars sold in the first three months of this year were electric according to The Associated Press.

However, the transition will pose some challenges. Apart from the need to significantly increase investment in and expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the most populous US state, manufacturers are dealing with a surge in the price of one essential element – lithium.

Lithium is an essential metal required in the development of EVs. Price tracking from Trading Economics shows that lithium carbonate, the compound used in EV batteries, has seen a meteoric rise in prices since February as demand for EVs continues to soar.

This means that manufacturers, already battered by global supply chain issues spurred by the ebbing pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, will find it hard to maintain price levels for electric cars and other vehicles at an affordable rate to meet demand.

But scarcity is not the only problem with the production of lithium. Metals such as lithium, zinc and manganese and other minerals are often mined in ways that release them into the surrounding environment which can exacerbate the climate crisis.

Irish bodies such as iCRAG, the SFI research centre in applied geosciences based in University College Dublin, are focusing on identifying new and less-invasive technologies for Irish mineral exploration that don’t adversely affect the climate and help ramp-up renewable energy tech.

In July, iCRAG researchers joined a €7.5m EU project Vector that aims to study exploration of minerals such as lithium, copper and zinc needed to manufacture green technologies. Last year, it also teamed up with Silicon Valley start-up KoBold Metals to find critical metals used in EVs.

