Cellnex and Everynet agree deal to deploy new Irish IoT network

New IoT networks will be rolled out in Ireland, the UK and Italy after the signing of a deal between Cellnex and Everynet.

Another Irish internet of things (IoT) network has arrived. Spanish telecoms infrastructure operator Cellnex and IoT network developer Everynet announced their plans to launch a new network in Ireland as well as the UK and Italy.

These IoT networks, based on LoRaWAN technology, will be deployed on Cellnex’s infrastructure in these three countries and will rely on Everynet’s network solution. The pair said a number of IoT use cases will be available on the network including industry 4.0, smart city tools, smart parking, utility monitoring and environmental management.

“This is an important step forward to embrace the very rapid deployment that new technologies are experiencing in response to the unprecedented changes that society and global economies are facing,” said Cellnex global commercial director, Oscar Pallarols.

“A first-class connectivity infrastructure at the service of new communication ecosystems that we strongly believe will enable renewed business models.”

Works with international networks

Also commenting on the new network, Everynet CEO Lawrence Latham said: “We are looking forward to deploying these new IoT networks in Europe that enable integrators, developers and telecommunications companies rapidly launch a broad portfolio of IoT solutions in the market.

“These networks are interoperable with existing national networks in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Switzerland enabling EU-wide roaming.”

Earlier this year, Everynet launched its IoT network in Puerto Rico. It also partnered with the Icelandic company Lýsir to deploy another network on the island.

Meanwhile, Cellnex confirmed in December 2019 its plans to build 200 new telecoms infrastructure towers across Ireland. The overall goal is to invest €60m into building 600 new sites in Ireland by 2026.

Ireland’s first narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network went live in 2016, developed by the French firm Sigfox and deployed by VT Networks. Last February, An Post said agreed a deal with VT-IoT, the operator of Ireland’s Sigfox narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network, to deploy tracking devices in its logistical hubs.