5 of the strangest products showcased at CES 2020

CES is known for showcasing some wacky and out-there technology, and the 2020 event has been no exception.

A robotic shark and dancing humanoid robots are among the more unusual gadgets on show at technology conference CES, offering a contrast to the new TVs and mobile devices that often headline the event.

The annual convention sees thousands of new devices introduced, including early prototypes that may never end up being released. Here is a look at some of the more outlandish items to appear on the show floor at this year’s CES.

Robo-Shark

Why put any old monitoring drone underwater when you can use a Robo-Shark? #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/ofC79Bn0By — Martyn Landi (@MartynLandi) January 10, 2020

The firm behind this bionic robot fish – Robosea – say the Robo-Shark is designed to be an underwater drone capable of carrying out scientific research as well as general underwater monitoring and tracking.

They argue its shark form makes it easy to disguise, while its bionic tail propels movement meaning longer battery life as well as less noise when in operation.

Litter Robot by Whisker

Pet tech continues to be a growing trend at CES, and 2020 saw a wide range of devices aimed at cats, dogs and their owners.

One of the most interesting products on display is the Litter Robot, a large orb-shaped litter tray which is loaded with sensors that automatically scoop and clean out dirty litter after it has been used by your cat.

The internal tray rotates after use – only coming to life when it senses your cat has left the tray – effectively sieving out dirty litter that is disposed into a box beneath the main tray, which can then be emptied out.

Segway S-Pod

Segway’s newest take on personal transportation is an eye-catching one. The S-Pod looks like a large lounge chair, but is a self-balancing pod that can travel at almost 40kph.

Segway says it’s meant for enclosed campuses such as airports, theme parks and malls.

Entertainment robots

It wouldn’t be CES without a dancing robot… pic.twitter.com/MUa2PdkCCi — Martyn Landi (@MartynLandi) January 10, 2020

Every year the number of robots on show at CES aimed at entertaining people at home grows – from those that simply dance to those that can play certain games with and against you.

2020 has been no exception.

Hyundai’s Uber Air Taxi concept

Uber has grand plans to introduce networks of flying taxis in the years to come, but the reality still feels some distance away.

However, at CES this year, the firm announced a new partnership with automotive giant Hyundai to manufacture Uber Air Taxis. Not only that, but Hyundai came to Las Vegas with a fully fledged concept vehicle, which dominated the company’s booth on the show floor.

