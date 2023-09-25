ChatGPT will soon be able to listen and talk to you

OpenAI is giving ChatGPT the ability to hear, speak and see things to improve communication with users.

ChatGPT will soon be able to listen and talk to its users, as well as view images uploaded to it, as the OpenAI chatbot expands its features.

OpenAI said that the new, more “intuitive” interface to be rolled out over the coming weeks will allow people to hold conversations with ChatGPT and show the chatbot images that can then be discussed.

For instance, the AI company said, users will be able to take pictures of a landmark and upload it to ChatGPT to help identify it. Users can also take pictures of their fridge and ask the chatbot to suggest dinner options or show it a maths problem and get hints on the solution.

“You can now show ChatGPT one or more images,” OpenAI wrote in its announcement.

“Troubleshoot why your grill won’t start, explore the contents of your fridge to plan a meal or analyse a complex graph for work-related data.”

Users will also be able to focus on a specific part of the image by using the drawing tool in the ChatGPT mobile app.

Initially rolling out to Plus and Enterprise users in the next two weeks, the voice and images features will be available on iOS or Android while the images tool will be available on all platforms. Eventually, the feature will be rolled out to developers and users of the free version, too.

Powerful AI assistants have existed in the realms of science fiction for a long time but are increasingly becoming a reality. Only last week, Microsoft announced an AI copilot for Windows 11 that is poised to take AI assistance to the next level.

With the option to input text or voice commands, users can ask Copilot to perform a variety of tasks, ranging from asking it to play music on a preferred music app and organising multiple windows on a single screen to summarising text on webpages.

Last month, OpenAI unveiled its new enterprise-grade ChatGPT offering with more privacy and security along with unlimited higher-speed access to GPT-4, longer context windows for processing longer inputs and other upgrades.

Earlier this year, OpenAI faced a major class-action lawsuit from a US law firm on the grounds that it scraped the internet to train ChatGPT, potentially violating the rights of millions.

