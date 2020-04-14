Covid-19 early warning system for frontline medical staff unveiled

A Cork team has developed a Covid-19 early warning system for frontline medical staff using a variety of sensors and IoT.

As those who are most likely to come into close physical contact with someone with Covid-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – frontline medical staff are among the most vulnerable members of our society at the moment.

Now, to help limit the spread of the disease, an early warning system has been developed through a software industry and healthcare partnership with University College Cork (UCC). The Covid-19 Remote Early Warning System (CREW) can identify medical staff who might be developing a temperature, one of the symptoms of the disease.

If CREW can identify medical staff who may have Covid-19, the affected healthcare worker can be pulled away from frontline duty and receive the treatment they need.

It includes a wearable thermometer sensor that measures body temperature, a smartphone or smartwatch running the CREW app and a cloud server which monitors data and sounds the alarm if temperature thresholds are breached.

CREW was developed in partnership between the College of Medicine and Health at UCC, the Cork based software consultancy 8 West, the Assert centre and the Tyndall National Institute.

Initial trials

Trials of the system began on 3 April, where five volunteers wore underarm thermometers connected to smart phones with temperature readings being sent to the monitoring platform on an hourly basis.

Initial results produced accurate temperature data, the developers said, with more volunteers set to trial the system to test its accuracy over a longer period of time. While initially developed for iOS and Android devices, it will come to other operating systems soon.

Speaking of its potential, Dr Patrick Henn, director of research and education at the Assert Centre, said: “10-25pc of all diagnosed cases of the Coronavirus are among the healthcare community working to halt the spread of the disease.

“The single common variable in all cases of the Covid-19 virus is a rise in body temperature. CREW is a quarantine management platform that will hopefully allow us identify healthcare staff remotely who may be developing a temperature that may be an early sign of Covid-19 and who therefore should not present to work.”