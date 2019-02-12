Naples now home to cryogenic, superconducting quantum tech labs

An organisation called SeeQC.EU has teamed up with the University of Naples to open some highly advanced quantum technology labs.

As we saw last month, researchers are bringing us ever closer to the so-called ‘holy grail’ of physics with the development of superconductors that work at room temperature. One area where resistance-free transfer of electricity would truly flourish is quantum computing.

Now, a company called SeeQC.EU, which works with quantum technology research groups, has announced the establishment of two research and development (R&D) research labs in collaboration with the Department of Physics at the University of Naples Federico II.

Working to facilitate the R&D and commercialisation of superconducting quantum technologies, the labs will be split between an integrated circuit design lab and a cryogenic test lab.

The design lab features a full suite of electronic circuit design tools for superconducting integrated circuit design. Meanwhile, the cryogenic test and evaluation lab is equipped with tools to measure low-noise, high-speed and high-sensitivity superconducting circuits suitable for integration with quantum devices for quantum information processing systems.

“European universities, companies and research teams have invested significant resources in quantum information sciences and technologies during the past several years, and our new R&D labs will play a crucial role in accelerating this research and innovation,” said Oleg Mukhanov, managing director of SeeQC.EU. “The R&D labs provide a path to future breakthrough quantum technologies and innovative products.”

One of the labs’ first priorities will be the development of superconductor components for integration within cryogenic, hybrid, quantum-classical processing systems. This will, potentially, lead to the development of cryogenic qubit controllers that include spintronic memory – a relatively new brand of dense, very fast and energy-efficient memory.

Elsewhere in the academic quantum research space, University College Cork’s (UCC) Prof Séamus Davis will head a pioneering quantum research programme split between Cork and the University of Oxford.

The Davis-led research programme will focus on direct, atomic-scale visualisation of electronic states in quantum materials, requiring the high-tech, ultra-low-vibration laboratory environment found at Oxford.